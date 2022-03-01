|
01.03.2022 22:45:15
Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday
Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.The specialty pharmaceutical company operates in four segments: branded pharmaceuticals, sterile injectables, generic pharmaceuticals, and international pharmaceuticals. It reported fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed Monday, and despite mixed financial numbers, the stock slipped considerably on Tuesday. It was a bit of a head-scratcher, until you look more closely at an event that wasn't even mentioned directly in the company's fourth-quarter report.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Endo International plcmehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.22
|Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday (MotleyFool)
|
27.02.22
|Ausblick: Endo International stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Endo International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)