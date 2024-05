Why Shares of EnerSys and Ameresco Are Soaring This Week, but Lithium Americas Is Crashing

While the S&P 500 is on course to end the week lower than where it began, shares of battery stock EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) and energy-efficiency leader Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) have soared. But not all clean energy stocks are headed for gains. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), a company developing lithium production assets, plummeted this week in response to a critical report from a short seller.From the end of trading last Friday through the market's close Thursday, shares of Enersys and Ameresco were up 12% and 17.8%, respectively, while Lithium Americas stock was down by 15%.For its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, which ended March 31, analysts expected that EnerSys would post $892 million on the top line and earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02. Instead, on Wednesday, it reported revenue of $911 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.08. And it's not only the company's recent performance that has investors excited. Management provided an auspicious outlook for its fiscal 2025 -- one that likewise exceeds analysts' consensus estimates. While those covering the stock had been forecasting revenue of $3.6 billion in fiscal 2025, management projects it will land in the $3.675 billion to $3.825 billion range. Similarly, the consensus among analysts is that EnerSys will report EPS of $8.38, while management is now guiding for EPS in the range of $8.55 to $8.95.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel