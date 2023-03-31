|
31.03.2023 15:51:30
Why Shares of Enovix Are Powering Higher This Week
Reporting progress on the development of a new manufacturing facility, Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX) charged up the bulls this week. The lithium battery manufacturer's news comes about a month after it reported strong fourth-quarter 2022 earnings.Since the end of trading last week, shares of Enovix were up 26.1% after markets closed on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.On Wednesday, Enovix announced that it had signed a letter of intent with an investment holding company, YBS International Berhad, regarding financing and a location in Malaysia for Fab-2, the company's planned high-volume manufacturing facility. The new manufacturing line at Fab-2 is expected to be a significant improvement over that of Fab-1 located in Fremont, California. According to Enovix, the manufacturing line at Fab-2 "represents a step-change improvement in manufacturing of Enovix cells, with up to 10x faster throughput relative to the Gen1 [at Fremont] production line." Once operations ramp up, Enovix projects that the manufacturing line at Fab-2 will have an annual production capacity of 9 million units.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!