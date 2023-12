Why Shares of Enovix Powered 24.2% Higher in November

After sinking 29% in October, lithium battery stock Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX) bounced back in November and rose 24%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.In addition to beating analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates for the third quarter, Enovix provided outlooks for the fourth quarter and full year that investors found promising.While analysts expected it to book sales of $0.12 million, Enovix reported revenue of $0.2 million and an adjusted loss per share of $0.19, which was narrower than the $0.23 loss per share that analysts had anticipated.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel