Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 21:21:00

Why Shares of Enphase Energy Are Falling Today

Shining brightly to start the week, shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose nearly 4% yesterday. Today, however, the solar stock is headed in the other direction. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have fallen about 1.4% and 1%, respectively, shares of Enphase Energy are down 7.4% as of 1:50 p.m. ET.Investors are clicking the sell button today after learning that the company's president and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman, sold shares himself.According to the regulatory filing made public yesterday, Badri Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy on June 23 in a transaction valued at about $7.3 million. Although Kothandaraman's position in Enphase is smaller, he still retains a sizable position in the company, holding about 1.06 million shares.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Enphase Energy Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Enphase Energy Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Enphase Energy Inc 181,38 -7,98% Enphase Energy Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Die asiatischen Börsen folgen heute der negativen Tendenz der US-Märkte und verlieren an Boden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen