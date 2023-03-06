|
06.03.2023 04:44:08
Why Shares of EOG Resources Plunged 14.5% in February
After gaining more than 2% in the first month of 2023, shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) headed in the opposite direction last month. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of EOG Resources tumbled 14.5% in February.In addition to disappointment with the company's fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report, investors felt compelled to click the sell button in response to the upstream oil and gas company's 2023 forecast, a report that oil inventories were rising, and bearish sentiment from Wall Street regarding the company's stock.Failing to meet analysts' consensus earnings per-shares estimate of $3.37, EOG Resources reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of $3.30. Besides the miss at the bottom of the income statement, the company's cash flow statement may have inspired others to act. Whereas EOG Resources reported free cash flow of $2.27 billion in Q3 2022, it generated $1.73 billion in Q4 2022. Comparing the company's results on a year-over-year basis also indicates a declining performance; EOG Resources reported free cash flow of $2.05 billion in Q4 2021.Continue reading
