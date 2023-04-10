|
10.04.2023 17:22:06
Why Shares of EV Maker Canoo Rose but Then Fell Monday
Start-up electric vehicle (EV) maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) provided two bits of news to start the week, and investors initially pushed the stock higher as a result. But not all the news was good for shareholders. The stock jumped almost 4% in early trading, but by 10:55 a.m. ET, shares had turned negative by 2.9%. The good news from the company was that it now has a long-term lease agreement for a manufacturing facility in Oklahoma. The company had previously said it was looking to locate its factory in the state, and now has a 10-year lease agreement for the plant. The company was previously planning to purchase its manufacturing facility, but the new lease saves it upfront capital. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!