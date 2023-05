Why Shares of Exact Sciences Rose on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) were up 11.5% on Wednesday afternoon, a day after the biotech company announced first-quarter earnings. The company, which specializes in cancer diagnostics, has seen its shares rise about 60% so far this year.Analysts upgraded their targets for the healthcare stock on Wednesday after it turned in a strong first-quarter report.Exact Sciences also raised full-year revenue guidance to be between $2.38 billion and $2.42 billion, up from previous estimates of between $2.265 billion and $2.315 billion.Continue reading