Why Shares of Fastly Stock Collapsed This Week

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were falling again this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The edge computing company posted weak growth and more losses in the fourth quarter of 2023, leading to the stock falling by as much as 36% for the week. Compared to its all-time high set in 2021, Fastly shares are down 88%, meaning for every $100 investors used to buy shares at the top, they would have just $12 left today.In the fourth quarter, Fastly 's revenue grew again to $138 million, up from $119 million in the same period in 2022. For the full year, revenue grew from $433 million to $506 million. Looking to 2024, Fastly is expecting revenue to be in the range of $580 million to $590 million.So, what's the problem? Well, the company cannot seem to generate a profit. In 2022, it posted an operating loss of $246 million, then a loss of $198 million in 2023. It doesn't guide for generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) operating income, but in 2024, it is expecting its adjusted operating loss to be $20 million to $14 million. Even using this fake profitability metric, Fastly can't get in the black and is likely set to lose more money for shareholders yet again in 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel