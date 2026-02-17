Fiserv Aktie
WKN: 881793 / ISIN: US3377381088
|
17.02.2026 19:17:50
Why Shares of Fiserv Are Rising Today
Shares of the payments and bank technology company Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) traded nearly 6% higher, as of 1:17 p.m. ET. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that activist investor Jana Partners has built a stake in the company and is lobbying for change that will lift the struggling stock.The Wall Street Journal cited anonymous sources in its reporting, saying Jana supports the current CEO, Mike Lyons, who took the position last May. While Jana's position at Fiserv is unknown, the Journal reported that the investment manager believes the company could benefit from increased bank spending.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
