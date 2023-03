Why Shares of Fisker Are Racing Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Unable to charge up investors' enthusiasm, electric vehicle (EV) stock Fisker (NYSE: FSR) had fallen 22% from the start of 2023 through the end of Friday's trading session. Today, however, the stock is roaring back thanks to the company's optimistic outlook on 2023 that it shared during its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report this morning.As of 12:35 p.m. ET on Monday, shares of Fisker were up 27.5%.A loss per share of $0.54 was worse than analysts' expectations of a fourth-quarter 2022 loss of $0.42. But investors don't seem as interested in the rearview mirror as they do with the road ahead.