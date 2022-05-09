Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Why Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Plummeted 18.5% in April
Rising more than 19% through the first three months of 2022, shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) gave copper investors a lot of reasons to smile. In April, however, the stock's rise came to a halt -- and then some. While the S&P 500 tumbled 8.8% last month, shares of Freeport-McMoRan fell 18.5%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.In addition to the overall pessimism sweeping through the markets, investors clicked the sell button in response to management's report of a less auspicious forecast for 2022 and 2023 as well as unfavorable sentiment from Wall Street.Through the first three weeks of April, Freeport-McMoRan's stock didn't move notably higher or lower. But then the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings. The company beat analysts' revenue and earnings expectations, but there were several areas that failed to shine brightly in investors' eyes. For one, management reduced copper sales guidance. In the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, management had projected the company would achieve 2022 and 2023 copper sales of 4.3 billion pounds and 4.5 billion pounds, respectively. Now, however, management expects to generate copper sales of 4.25 billion pounds in 2022 and 4.45 billion pounds in 2023.Continue reading
