Why Shares of Full Truck Alliance, UP Fintech Holding, and RLX Technology Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of some Chinese stocks rose Wednesday as investors reacted positively to earnings reports. The market has also gotten more bullish on the country's businesses despite ongoing concerns regarding its efforts to clamp down on COVID-19.Shares of digital freight platform operator Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) were trading more than 13% higher as of 12:36 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, shares of online brokerage UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) were up by nearly 8% higher and shares of vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) had jumped by close to 20%.For the third quarter, Full Truck Alliance reported adjusted earnings per American depositary share of $0.07 on total revenue of more than $254 million, both numbers that beat analysts' estimates.Continue reading