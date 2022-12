Why Shares of GE Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) had moved more than 3% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET today, as analysts and experts continue to get more bullish on the stock ahead of the anticipated spinoff of its healthcare unit.Stephanie Link, the chief investment strategist of the national wealth management firm Hightower, recently said on CNBC that she likes GE because its aviation business is "humming," supply chain struggles in healthcare are starting to correct, and the company's power division continues to be profitable.Link also said she views the upcoming split of GE into three separate publicly traded companies as a catalyst. This process will begin at the very beginning of next year when GE Healthcare spins off and goes public.Continue reading