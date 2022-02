Why Shares of Generac Holdings Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were heading south today, but shares of Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) headed in the opposite direction thanks to a strong fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report. Analysts expected the supplier of generators and smart energy solutions to book revenue of $1.02 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40, but Generac Holdings reported sales and adjusted EPS of $1.07 billion and $2.51, respectively.As of 10:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, shares of Generac Holdings were up 10.3%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading