Why Shares of Gentherm Fell This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Failing to meet analysts' bottom-line expectations, Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings this week, and the market greeted the results with a chilly reception. The inability to meet analysts' earnings estimate, however, wasn't the only source of investors' dismay for the leader in thermal management. A Baird analyst's reduced price target represented another factor in the stock's decline this week. As of 1:30 p.m. EST, shares of Gentherm were trading 12.2% lower from where they were at the end of last Friday's trading session, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Whereas analysts had expected Gentherm to book earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62, Gentherm reported adjusted EPS of $0.47. Disappointing as this may have been for investors, the context of the entire year likely proved to be more disconcerting. Compared to 2021, when it reported diluted EPS of $2.79, Gentherm's bottom line cooled considerably in 2022 and totaled diluted EPS of $0.73.Continue reading