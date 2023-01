Why Shares of Gogoro Are Soaring This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Charging ahead in the first week of 2023, Gogoro (NASDAQ: GGR) provided investors with an auspicious bit of news on Thursday. The battery-swapping solutions specialist reported a strong performance in Taiwan in 2022, and investors took note.As of the end of Thursday's trading session, shares of Gogoro are up 22% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Based on research provided by the Taiwanese government, Gogoro ranked first in market share for electric scooter sales in Taiwan in 2022, the seventh consecutive year that it has earned that distinction.Continue reading