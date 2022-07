Why Shares of Goldman Sachs Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) traded nearly 4% higher as of 10:29 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year.Goldman reported earnings per share of $7.73 on total revenue of $11.86 billion, both numbers that beat analyst estimates in the quarter.Goldman saw investment banking revenue plummet more than 40% from the second quarter of 2021, which isn't exactly a surprise considering issuances such as initial public offerings have been practically nonexistent this year.