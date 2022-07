Why Shares of Goldman Sachs Fell 22.4% in the First Half of This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) fell 22.4% in the first six months of 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The investment bank struggled as economic uncertainty weighed on its business. However, the performance wasn't much worse than the S&P 500 index, which lost 20.6% -- its worst start in over 50 years.Investment bankers were flying high last year as demand for mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings (IPOs) skyrocketed. Last year, Goldman Sachs raked in profits, putting up record revenue of $59 billion. Continue reading