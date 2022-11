Why Shares of GoodRx Holdings Fell 18.7% Lower This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) are down 27.8% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The digital platform company looks to reduce the costs of prescription drugs to consumers. It closed last week at $5.71, then opened this week at $5.63. It dropped as low as $4.56 on Friday before closing at $4.62. It has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $42.87. So far this year, the stock is down more than 85%.The stock began slipping on Nov. 9, the day after it released a disappointing third-quarter report and also issued lowered annual guidance. Then, this week, reacting to that news, several analysts downgraded their price target for the company.In the report, the company said it had revenue of $187.3 million, down 3% year over year. It also reported a net loss of $41.7 million in the quarter, compared to a net loss of $18.1 million in the same period a year ago.