Why Shares of GoodRx Holdings Fell This Week

Shares of GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) dropped 18.9% this week as of late Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare stock closed at $5.76 last week and fell to as low as $4.49 on Friday on news regarding a shake-up at the company, which offers virtual doctor visits and lets users get discounts on prescription drugs. The stock is flat this year but down more than 65% over the past year. GoodRx is a digital platform designed to help consumers pay less for prescription drugs. The company announced on Tuesday that co-founders Doug Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek were transitioning into new roles as chief mission officer and chairman, respectively. Scott Wagner, former CEO at GoDaddy, is moving in as GoodRx's CEO on an interim basis.It wasn't so much the changes in the C-suite that dropped the stock but that they came so close to the company's first-quarter earnings, scheduled for May 10. The timing led investors to be concerned that a down quarterly report was on its way.Continue reading