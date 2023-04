Why Shares of Goosehead Insurance Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) traded roughly 8.5% higher as of 11:01 a.m. ET today after the insurer reported earnings results for the first quarter of the year.Goosehead, which offers various insurance products such as homeowners and automobile coverage, broke even in the quarter on total revenue of nearly $58 million, beating analyst estimates. CEO Mark E. Jones issued a statement saying: "Premiums were up 41% for the quarter, driven by new business, client retention of 88%, and ongoing carrier rate increases. We also saw continued significant improvement in our agent productivity levels driven by culling of underperforming agents and improvements in management, recruiting and operating functions."