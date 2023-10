Why Shares of Harmony Bioscience Are Falling on Friday

Shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) were down more than 34% as of 12:15 p.m. on Friday after the healthcare company reported phase 3 data on its therapy Pitolisant to treat idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), a rare and chronic neurological disease.Harmony is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on neurological disorders. IH patients suffer sleepiness even after a full night's sleep. While the company said it saw some positive signs in Pitolisant's phase 3 trial, the drug did not meet its primary endpoint of statistically significant decrease on the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) compared to a placebo.The drug, marketed as Wakix in the U.S., is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy. It is the company's lead therapy, and Harmony is looking to broaden its indications. The company said it will crunch the data further before deciding its next step regarding Pitolisant as a potential IH therapy. Harmony also has a phase 3 trial scheduled this year for Pitolisant as a therapy for a Prader-Willi Syndrome, a genetic disorder caused by a loss of function of specific genes on chromosome 15 that leads patients to feel constant hunger.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel