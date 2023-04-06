|
06.04.2023 20:01:00
Why Shares of Heron Therapeutics Jumped Thursday
Shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) were up more than 19% early Thursday afternoon. The biopharmaceutical company, which has been focusing on post-surgery therapeutics, has been on a steady rise since the company announced on Monday that it was appointing Craig Collard as its new CEO.Much of the bounce back is due to how low the stock fell last week, including hitting its 52-week low of $1.48 on March 31. Investors were encouraged by the shakeup that led to a new CEO, but the company only reported $84.9 million in cash at the end of 2022, so that's an ongoing concern. Heron has been growing revenue and shrinking net losses, however. In its fourth-quarter and year-end report, it said it had fourth-quarter revenue of $30 million, up 44.9% year over year, and yearly revenue of $107.7 million, up 24.7%.The healthcare company reported a net loss of $19.9 million for the quarter, a loss of $0.17 in earnings per share (EPS), compared to a loss of $54.6 million and an EPS loss of $0.54 in the same period a year ago. For the year, the company said it had a net loss of $182 million, or a yearly EPS loss of $1.67. That's an improvement from the $220.7 million and EPS of $2.24 lost in 2021.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heron Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heron Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!