Why Shares of HireRight Holdings Are Soaring Today

While markets are rising today, shares of HireRight Holdings (NYSE: HRT), a provider of background screening services, are downright skyrocketing. The company, which reported fourth-quarter earnings yesterday after the market closed, beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines, to the delight of investors. This marks the first quarterly report for the company since its initial public offering in November.As of 9:51 a.m. ET, shares of HireRight Holdings are up 27.6%.Booking revenue of $198.5 million, HireRight Holdings exceeded analyst expectations that the company would report sales of $183.4 million. But that's not the only way in which the company's top line is impressing investors today -- its Q4 2021 revenue represented a year-over-year increase of 33%. Continue reading