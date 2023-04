Why Shares of HomeStreet, Cambridge Bancorp, and Atlantic Union Bankshares Are Sinking This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Several bank stocks plunged this week after reporting first-quarter earnings results. Shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) traded more than 39% lower this week as of 12:44 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Meanwhile, shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) traded roughly 17.2% lower, while shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE: AUB) were down about 14.2%.Seattle-based HomeStreet, which has total assets just under $10 billion, reported diluted earnings per share of $0.27 on total revenue of $59.6 million in the first quarter, both numbers that missed analyst estimates.Continue reading