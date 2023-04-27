|
27.04.2023 19:10:05
Why Shares of HomeStreet, Cambridge Bancorp, and Atlantic Union Bankshares Are Sinking This Week
Several bank stocks plunged this week after reporting first-quarter earnings results. Shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) traded more than 39% lower this week as of 12:44 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Meanwhile, shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) traded roughly 17.2% lower, while shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE: AUB) were down about 14.2%.Seattle-based HomeStreet, which has total assets just under $10 billion, reported diluted earnings per share of $0.27 on total revenue of $59.6 million in the first quarter, both numbers that missed analyst estimates.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!