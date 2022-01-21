Why Shares of Huntington Bancshares Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) are trading 7.3% down as of 11:00 a.m. ET today after reporting earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.Huntington reported fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 on total revenue of $1.65 billion, missing on analyst estimates for both EPS and revenue. However, if you exclude one-time expenses related to Huntington's acquisition of TCF Financial and the exit of a distribution relationship, Huntington would have reported EPS of $0.36.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading