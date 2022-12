Why Shares of Hyzon Motors Are Skyrocketing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Before the start of today's trading session, the market had pumped the brakes on buying shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) in December. Shares had plunged 14%. Today, however, investors are seeing a bright green flag for the developer of hydrogen-powered vehicles.Partnering with Chevron, the company announced an investment in Raven SR. As of 11:42 a.m. ET, shares of Hyzon are up 18.6%.In a regulatory filing made public yesterday, Hyzon reported that Hyzon Zero Carbon, a subsidiary of Hyzon, had entered into an agreement with Chevron New Energies, a division of Chevron, to invest in Raven SR S1 LLC, a subsidiary of Raven. In addition to the development and construction, Raven SR S1 LLC will operate and maintain a solid waste-to-hydrogen generation production facility in Richmond, California.