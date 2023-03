Why Shares of Immuneering Jumped This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ: IMRX) were up 23.7% for the week as of early Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare stock closed at $8.07 a share last Friday before rising to as high as $11.08 on Thursday, an increase of 32.7%.The clinical-stage oncology company's stock has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17. Immuneering's shares are up more than 109% so far this year.IMM-1-104, the company's lead therapy candidate, is in a phase 1/2a study to treat patients with advanced solid tumors from RAS mutations. The company said it has seen preclinical response to IMM-1-104 in pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and melanoma. The stock's rise this week was a continuation of a push that began on March 14 when it announced it will show data on its IMM-1-104 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting next month in Orlando, Florida.