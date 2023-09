Why Shares of Immunovant Are Soaring on Tuesday

Shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) were up more than 96% as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The clinical-stage immunology company, a unit of Roivant Sciences, announced positive trial information on an autoimmune disorder therapy. Roivant's shares were up more than 22% on the news as well.Immunovant focuses on autoimmune disorders. The company said on Tuesday, before the markets opened, that IMVT-1402, in a phase 1 trial, using subcutaneous doses, achieved peak immunoglobulin G (IgG) reductions that were similar to those observed with batoclimab, which is another of Immunovant's pipeline candidates. The key difference is that IMVT-1402 didn't create a rise in bad LDL cholesterol, which was a problem with batoclimab. Immunovant doesn't have approved therapies yet and no revenue. As of the second quarter, the company said it had roughly $330 million in cash, enough to fund operations into the second half of 2025. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel