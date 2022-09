Why Shares of Innoviz Technologies Are Rising This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Summer may be winding down, but shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) have been red-hot this week. The lidar company announced two news items over the past few days -- one of which is particularly intriguing -- that have stoked investors' hopes that the company's growth trajectory remains strong. As of 2:21 p.m. ET on Friday, shares of Innoviz are up 12.9%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.While many Americans were celebrating Labor Day to start the week, Innoviz was busy informing investors about its expanding presence in China. On Monday, Innoviz announced that HiRain Technologies, a leading provider of automotive solutions for the Chinese market, will supply its vehicles located at ports throughout China with InnovizOne lidar sensors.