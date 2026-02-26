IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
26.02.2026 21:07:03
Why Shares of IonQ Are Soaring This Week
Before the start of the week, it was clear that February wasn't treating IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) stock too kindly. Through the first three weeks of the month, shares of the quantum computing stock had tumbled more than 20%. But with the company reporting strong fourth-quarter 2025 financial results this week, IonQ shares are recovering from their February slump.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, IonQ stock is up 30.8% from the end of trading last Friday through 3:04 p.m. ET today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
