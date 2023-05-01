Why Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Jumped Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) were up by more than 14% late Monday afternoon. There were two factors that brought the clinical-stage biotech company's shares up Monday. The first was a counterpoint to the company's shares reaching a 52-year low on Friday at $5.28 a share. The other is the company's release of its annual report on Thursday, which gives investors more clarity about its plans for promoting its lead therapy. Iovance focuses on T-cell-based immunotherapy technology platforms to treat various solid tumors and blood cancers. Investors like a bargain, and considering the potential for Iovance, the prospect on buying the stock on the dip was too difficult to pass up for many investors. In March, Iovance completed its biologics license application (BLA) for lifileucel as a treatment for patients with advanced melanoma who have already had anti-PD-1 therapy. The company said it expects to hear back from the FDA regarding the BLA this month. If approved, it would be the first approved therapy for this indication and the first experimental tumor infiltrating lymphocycte (TIL) therapy approved for a solid tumor.It's important to note that Iovance, for a clinical-stage company, has an active pipeline with 18 programs. Beyond lifileucel, it also has high hopes for LN-145 as a monotherapy and combination therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and as a treatment for cervical cancer. Continue reading