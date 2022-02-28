|
28.02.2022 16:39:53
Why Shares of Itron Are Plummeting Today
While analysts had expected Itron to book sales of $505.8 million in Q4 2021, the company came up short, reporting $485.6 million on the top line. The failure to meet Wall Street's estimate isn't the only reason investors are upset; the company's quarterly revenue represented an 8% year-over-year decrease. In addition, the company suffered a contraction in its gross margin for the quarter. Whereas Itron generated a 28.3% gross margin in Q4 2020, its gross margin in the recently completed quarter was 330 basis points lower at 25%.
