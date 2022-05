Why Shares of Janus Henderson Group Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the asset manager Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG) traded nearly 11% lower as of 2:52 p.m. ET today after the company reported disappointing earnings results for the first quarter of 2022.Janus Henderson's diluted earnings per share (EPS) reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was $0.47 on total revenue of roughly $620 million. On an adjusted basis, EPS came in at $0.75. EPS on an adjusted basis missed analyst estimates, while revenue also missed estimates.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading