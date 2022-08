Why Shares of JD.Com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Surging This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several Chinese stocks that trade on U.S. exchanges rose this week after the Chinese government implemented more favorable economic policies and some companies delivered upbeat earnings news.For the week, shares of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.Com (NASDAQ: JD) were trading roughly 18.6% higher as of 3:16 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of online tutoring company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) were up by nearly 21%, and shares of agricultural tech company Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were up by close to 31%.Chinese tech stocks have been climbing this week in the wake of news that the Chinese government would implement more accommodating policies to prop up the economy. The Chinese government had hoped for gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.5% this year, but several major lockdowns it instituted earlier this year to maintain its "zero-COVID" policy put a damper on its economy. Economists at Goldman Sachs now forecast that China's GDP will grow by just 3% this year.