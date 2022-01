Why Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Popped 13.3% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of solar energy stock JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) jumped as much as 13.3% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced that one of its subsidiaries completed an IPO in Shanghai. Shares fell slightly later in the day but are still up 7.5% at 1:20 p.m. ET. Jinko Solar Co., or Jiangxi Jinko, completed an IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange that issued 2 billion shares at RMB 5.00, or $0.79, for a total of $1.58 billion. But after the first day of trading shares had jumped 111%, causing the increase in JinkoSolar Holding today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading