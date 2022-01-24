|
Why Shares of Joby Aviation Got Dumped Today
Shares in loss-making electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) were down around 6.3% as of 3 p.m. ET.The decline comes on down day for the broader market indexes, and on such days it's usual for investors to take some risk off the table and sell stock in speculative companies like Joby.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
