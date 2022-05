Why Shares of Johnson Controls Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Beating analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates, Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings before the market opened this morning. There were several bright spots in the building-automation specialist's report, yet investors seem to be focused more on management's forecast for the coming months -- not on the company's recent accomplishments.As of 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday, shares of Johnson Controls were down 12.7%.Generating revenue of $6.1 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63, Johnson Controls surpassed analysts' expectations for sales and adjusted EPS of $5.9 billion and $0.60, respectively.