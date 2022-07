Why Shares of JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), the largest bank by assets in the U.S., were trading nearly 4.5% lower as of 11:37 a.m. ET Thursday after the company reported second-quarter results that disappointed investors.For the quarter, JPMorgan reported diluted earnings per share of $2.76 on total revenue of $30.7 billion, both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. The bank also suspended its share repurchase program so that it can build up capital to meet new regulatory capital requirements that it expects to have in 2023 and 2024.