Why Shares of Kanzhun, RLX Technology, and Dingdong Are Falling This Week

Shares of many Chinese stocks struggled this week as earnings season pressed on, economic concerns lingered, and fears around a resurgence of COVID-19 cases crept back into the picture.Shares of the online recruitment firm Kanzhun (NASDAQ: BZ) traded more than 19% lower on the week as of 12:42 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Meanwhile, shares of the e-vapor company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) traded roughly 12% lower, while shares of the grocery delivery company Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) were down almost 14%.