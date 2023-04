Why Shares of Keros Therapeutics Jumped This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) were up 19.5% for the week in early trading Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The clinical-stage biotech company's stock closed last week at $38.79 and rose to as high as $46.94 on Friday morning. Keros focuses on treatments for blood and musculoskeletal disorders. The stock is up a little more than 4% so far this year.A couple of factors spurred the stock this week.On Monday, Piper Sandler analyst Joseph Cantanzaro reiterated his buy rating for Keros, maintaining a price target of $120. The consensus among analysts was a buy rating for the company with a an average price target of $106.25. As the analyst most bullish on the stock, his willingness to stay with his position encouraged some investors.Continue reading