Why Shares of KeyCorp, Huntington Bancshares, and First Foundation Are Rising Today

Shares of several regional and super-regional banks bounced back somewhat on Tuesday from the sectorwide sell-off that was triggered by the collapses of three banks over the last week.As of 1:20 p.m. ET Tuesday, shares of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) were trading close to 11% higher, shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) were trading more than 1% higher (down from as much as 19% higher earlier in the session), and shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) were up more than 20%.As many now likely know, three U.S. banks have collapsed in a matter of days. Crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) announced on Thursday that it would wind down operations and liquidate. Then SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) was put into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) on Friday, and on Sunday, New York state regulators closed Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY).Continue reading