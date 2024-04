Why Shares of Kura Sushi Were Gaining Today

Shares of Kura Sushi (NASDAQ: KRUS) were moving higher after the revolving-bar sushi chain posted solid results in its second-quarter earnings report.As of 10:30 a.m. ET, the stock was up 5.5% after gaining as much as 12.7% earlier in the session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel