Why Shares of Lantheus Holdings Rose This Week

Shares of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) were up 21.2% for the week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare company released its quarterly results on Thursday, surpassing analysts' forecasts for revenue and earnings.The stock closed at $59.72 at the end of last week, then rose to as high as $73.44 on Friday, dropping to closer to $72 per share later in the day.Continue reading