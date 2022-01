Why Shares of Lemonade, Upstart Holdings, and Block Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Block (NYSE: SQ) were rising today as investors appeared to be moving back toward tech stocks, after a major sell-off in the sector earlier this month.Shares of Lemonade were up by 9.7%, Upstart had gained 12.7%, and Block was up by 8.2% as of 11:48 a.m. ET. There wasn't any company-specific news that was driving the share prices of these tech companies higher today. Instead, some investors see the recent tech stock sell-off as an opportunity to snatch up shares of these fast-growing companies at discounted prices. Continue reading