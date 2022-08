Why Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Rose Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the Chinese digital financial services company LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ: LX) rose about 11.5% today after the company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year earlier this morning.LexinFintech reported diluted earnings of $0.13 per American depositary share on total operating revenue of more than $360 million."We are pleased to see that our second quarter 2022 performance has been improved compared with the previous one. Operating revenue increased by 40.9% quarter over quarter while loan origination reached RMB49.1 billion," LexinFintech's CEO, Jay Wenjie Xiao, said in an earnings statement.Continue reading