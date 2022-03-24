|
Why Shares of Lilium Are Flying High Today
Electric aircraft manufacturer Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) had one of its best days in its brief history as a public company, with shares trading up as much as 30% despite little firm news about the company. It appears some combination of market chatter and a potential short squeeze is helping the stock regain some of its altitude.Lilium is a German aerospace start-up that is developing electric airplanes capable of vertical takeoffs or landings, known in the industry as an eVOTL. There is great potential for these vehicles, but also a lot of competition.Image source: Lilium.Continue reading
