Why Shares of Livent Are Rising Today

Prior to the market opening this morning, shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) had fallen 4% for the week. Today, however, the lithium stock is headed in the opposite direction as investors celebrate the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, which was released yesterday after the market closed.As of 11:04 a.m. ET, shares of Livent were up 3.1%, having retreated from their 14.9% rise earlier in the trading session.Surpassing expectations, Livent reported Q4 2021 revenue of $122.9 million whereas analysts estimated the company would book $106.5 million on the top line. Further down the income statement, Livent provided another surprise, reporting adjusted earning per share of $0.08 -- slightly higher than the Street's expectation of $0.07.