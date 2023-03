Why Shares of Lucid Are Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Maintaining the downward momentum that resulted in a decline of more than 5% yesterday, shares of Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) are down 4.2% as of 11:36 a.m. ET.Besides an analyst's bearish take on the stock, investors are continuing to wrestle with the EV company's apparent demand problem -- something that seems even more disconcerting when considering how EV peers are not encountering the same issue.Maintaining a buy rating on the stock, Itay Michaeli, a Citigroup analyst, lowered the price target on Lucid's stock to $11.50 from $12. The new price target implies upside of 33% upside from where shares ended after yesterday's trading session.Continue reading